Scientists explain the strange image of a “bear” on Mars

Yogi, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh are the bears who reign supreme on Earth, but on Mars they have competition.

The smiling faces of a bear, as if etched into the surface of this planet, appeared in front of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s camera.

The scientists responsible for HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) have processed images from the powerful camera that has been orbiting Mars since 2006 and published the image that records the face of a teddy bear.

A bear on Mars?The Twitter account asked about the experience, followed by an explanation.

Scientists at the University of Arizona noted, responsible for the system.

Each feature on the face within 2,000 meters contains an interpretation that provides clues about how active the surface of our nearest planet is.

The scientists said the circular fracture pattern could be due to sediment settlement over a buried impact crater.

“Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mudflows?”

HiRISE, one of the instruments aboard Orbiter, takes super-detailed images of the Red Planet and helps map the surface for potential future missions, whether by humans or robots.

Over the past decade, the team has recorded images of avalanches in full swing and discovered dark flows that could be a type of fluid.

They also found whirlwinds advancing on the surface of Mars, as well as a sign that, to many, looks like the emblem of the Martian Star Fleet. “Journey to the Stars”.

What they never find is that group of little green men who are believed to inhabit the planet.