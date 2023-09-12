Reasons that prevent you from sleeping with your mobile phone close to you

Many people sleep with their cell phone next to them, some even put it under their pillow when they go to bed, but today we will tell you why you should not have your cell phone near you when sleeping.

A cell phone can be very useful for many things, but its excessive use can also have negative consequences for our health and it is important to stay away from it during specific times of the day, for example, when sleeping.

Why shouldn’t your cell phone be near you while you sleep?

Sleeping near your cell phone may seem very practical, as this way you can listen to your alarm closely and have no excuses not to wake up the next morning, however, it is not the best for your health.

According to the Sound of Sleep website, there are important reasons why you should not sleep near your cell phone:

Sleeping near your cell phone can cause some accidents

It is known that cell phones emit radiation, but it has not been proven whether it can cause health problems. Rather, what it does is that cell phones can become hotter than they should be.

On the other hand, you should never sleep near your cell phone if it is plugged in, because it can generate a spark that can cause a fire.

It’s hard to fall asleep

Research has found that nearby cell phones, televisions, and computers at bedtime can cause sleep problems, while the presence of a cell phone can be a distraction, especially if you don’t turn off notifications and every time it rings or vibrates it wakes you up.

When you have your cell phone near you, falling asleep is not easy, and this may mean that you do not get enough sleep at night, and that you wake up more tired than you were before going to bed.

Having your cell phone near you while you sleep can interfere with your sleep cycles.

When a cell phone is too close, your brain continues to pay attention to the device and does not start to relax and stop sleeping. On the other hand, any sound from a cell phone can wake you up, then interrupt your sleep cycle and chances are you won’t be able to go back to sleep.

Exposure to blue light, especially at night, has also been shown to interfere with your body’s natural rhythms, which can wreak havoc on your sleep cycles and lead to you spending many nights curled up unable to sleep.