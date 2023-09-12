September 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WhatsApp has started testing cross-platform messaging

WhatsApp has started testing cross-platform messaging

Roger Rehbein September 12, 2023 1 min read

New EU regulations stipulate that apps have greater global access to new services, thus avoiding monopolies and helping cross-platform integration. for this reason, WhatsApp In its final beta phase for Android (version 2.23.19.8) released today, it has a new screen called Third-Party Conversations, according to reports. WABetaInfo.

Currently, the screen is not functional or accessible to users, according to him WABetaInfo. But its title is a strong indication that this may be the first step in opening up Meta’s encrypted messaging app for cross-platform compatibility.

The beta comes just days after the European Commission confirmed that WhatsApp’s owner Meta meets the definition of a “gateway” under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires communications software where WhatsApp interacts with third-party messaging apps by March 2024. WABetaInfo Tweet the screenshot from the screen.

The DMA requires gatekeepers to, among other things, allow users to remove pre-installed apps or purchase alternative app stores.

Editor’s recommendations




See also  Video: NASA's Innovation Helicopter sets new records on its fifth flight on Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What to do with old Lightning chargers after Apple changed them? (analysis)

September 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Last minute of Apple event

September 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Reasons that prevent you from sleeping with your mobile phone close to you

September 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Photos of Pablo Lael’s wife kissing Marco Lavin would confirm their romantic relationship

September 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

September 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What to do with old Lightning chargers after Apple changed them? (analysis)

September 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

September 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward