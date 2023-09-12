WhatsApp has started testing cross-platform messaging

New EU regulations stipulate that apps have greater global access to new services, thus avoiding monopolies and helping cross-platform integration. for this reason, WhatsApp In its final beta phase for Android (version 2.23.19.8) released today, it has a new screen called Third-Party Conversations, according to reports. WABetaInfo.
Currently, the screen is not functional or accessible to users, according to him WABetaInfo. But its title is a strong indication that this may be the first step in opening up Meta’s encrypted messaging app for cross-platform compatibility.
The beta comes just days after the European Commission confirmed that WhatsApp’s owner Meta meets the definition of a “gateway” under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires communications software where WhatsApp interacts with third-party messaging apps by March 2024. WABetaInfo Tweet the screenshot from the screen.
The DMA requires gatekeepers to, among other things, allow users to remove pre-installed apps or purchase alternative app stores.
