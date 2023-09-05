India’s lunar mission explorer goes to sleep, Grupo Milenio

he Indian Chandrayaan-3 scouting mission on LonCompleted all assigned tasks and entered “sleep mode”” due to the gradual lack of light Solar on the Moon’s south pole, which he needs to continue working on, and which he won’t see again until September 22.

The Indian Space Research Organization reported last night, “The Pragyan rover has completed its missions. It is now safely parked and in sleep mode. The APXS and LIBS payloads have been disabled. Data from these payloads is being transmitted to Earth via the lander.” (ISRO) on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

however, Vikram lander If that It remains active in order to exhaust the last hours of loAt the moon’s southernmost point, ISRO spokesperson BHM Darukesha told EFE, adding that they expect the moon to go to sleep “in a few hours, maybe this Sunday or tomorrow.”

Both components of the Indian mission will remain inactive For about 20 days with its solar panels oriented to receive light at the next sunrise, scheduled for September 22, the space agency determined.

Pragyan and Vikram both work by radiology sunDarukisha added that the ISRO scientists do not know if they will return to activity on that date, or if instead they will not wake up again and remain inactive forever.

The Chandrayaan-3 probe successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23. Which made India the first country to reach this region to the Earth’s moon, and the fourth to land on the moon, after the United States, Russia and China.

That day began the fourteen-day countdown for the mission’s rover and lander to run all of their assigned experiments until sunset.

during that time, hikerabout 23 kilograms, Collected information and images of lunar soil He studied the composition of the lunar surface using x-rays and lasers.

As a result of these investigations, it was revealed The presence of sulfur on the surface, in addition to other components such as aluminum, Calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen.

At the same time, All four drop payloads were analyzed for seismic activity For the moon, they studied the heat flux and plasma density near the surface, and tried to measure the distance between Earth and its moon more precisely.

The last days of This mission coincides with the successful launch of the first The Indian probe to study the sun, which was launched yesterday from Earth, which is expected to take about four months to reach its destination, which is a gravitationally stable point between the two celestial bodies, 1.5 million kilometers from our planet, and from where it will start collecting information about the outer layers of the star king.

