WhatsApp: Trick to Create Secret Chats Without Leaving a Trace – Technology Tutorials – Technology

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, has many tricks for its users. One of them is Create a secret chat with another contacteither to hide the content of the conversation or leave no trace in the chat.

This “shortcut” is completely safe and to access it you do not need to download another application or resort to other tools. Alternatively, this can be done from the WhatsApp app itself.

The key to creating a “secret chat” with someone on WhatsApp is Temporary Messages, an optional feature that can be turned on for more privacy. After that, we tell you step by step.

Step by Step

1. Make sure that you have the latest update of WhatsApp installed on your cell phone. Next, open the app and go to the conversation you want to make “secret”.

2. Click The contact’s name is at the top, right next to the profile picture. The user information will appear there.

3. Scroll down and select the Temporary Messages tab. There you must click.

4. A new menu will appear in which you can set the duration of messages (see image). When temporary messages are enabled, messages can be set to disappear 24 hours (1 day), 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent. For a “secret conversation” with a person, it is recommended to choose the 24 hour option.

5. Once the function is activated on time, Text messages, photos, videos, documents or voice notes sent in that chat will disappear automatically When the time limit expires. Thus, the content of the conversation will be hidden.

This is what the Temporary Messages list looks like. picture: screenshot

Please note that the most recent selection will only affect new messages and the setting does not apply to messages sent or previously received in chat.

Also note that in a one-on-one chat, temporary messages can be turned on or off by any user.

In a group chat, any participant in the group can turn temporary messages on or off. However, in the case of groups, Administrators can change settings to allow only admins to turn this option on or off.

Finally, if you want to deactivate Temporary Messages, just follow the same steps and choose the Inactive option.