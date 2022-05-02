WhatsApp | How do you know the last contact time of a person I hid | Applications | Smartphones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use The WhatsApp Even to send documents in Word or PDF format? The application features the privacy of sending all kinds of multimedia content with the click of a button. In addition, it protects our privacy, such as hiding the time of the last connection.

Does your boyfriend not want you to know the last time he was “online”? The WhatsApp ? Well, there is a simple trick to find out 100%. Of course, it is necessary that you install a third-party app. Here at MAG we give you the steps.

How to see the last contact time of your friends on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

There I search for the application Chat path: online and visible tracker .

. When you install it, you have to enter the number of your friend that you want to know at the time of his connection.

Once in, you have to activate the alert to see if your friend is ‘Online’ or not.

When a beep sounds, the app will tell you that your contact is online.

This way you will be able to know if your friend is connected to WhatsApp or not and at what time. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

In the event that the time of your last connection on WhatsApp is hidden, the app in question tends to collect all the data regarding how long you have been online.

It should be noted that to access more than one number, it is necessary to make a payment.

What does “Satisfied many times” mean in WhatsAPP

The text “Forwarded multiple times” appears when the message is shared with more than 5 different people.

This usually happens when one forwards the message directly.

The goal of WhatsApp is to protect users from getting caught in spam or fake news.

The only way to remove “redirect too many” is to copy the message.

Then paste it into your WhatsApp chats.

This way you will avoid having bad times with your friends.

How can I hide my name in WhatsApp groups?

The first thing will be to enter this site Share.

Select what is in the box and copy it.

At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.

Click on Settings and from there on Profile.

You will be given the option to edit your name.

Why does a star appear after my WhatsApp message