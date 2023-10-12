What you need to know about Game 4 (8 ET, MLB Network)

PHILADELPHIA – This postseason has seen several significant upsets. Are we about to see another one?
The Braves, who led the majors with 104 regular-season wins, will look to avoid elimination against the Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
despite of Losing the game 3Atlanta will have its best players with their season on the line: right-hander Spencer Strider in Game 4 in Philadelphia, and likely left-hander Max Friend in a deciding Game 5 (if necessary) on Saturday in Atlanta.
“It’s great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “If we can’t win one or both games with these guys…I feel good about our starters.”
In a best-of-five series heading into the 2023 playoffs, teams leading the series 2-1 after Game 3 have won 69 of 96 series (72%). In the Division Series under the current 2-2-1 format, clubs leading 2-1 and playing Game 4 at home have advanced 23 of 29 total times (79%) with 17 winners ending the series in Game 4. In that group is the 2022 Phillies.
“Keep playing our game,” said Bryce Harper, who did just that. His first game with two or more home runs in the postseason Wednesday night. “We know they’re very good and they’re not going to give up or anything like that. They’re a great organization, a great team, and we’ve seen that all year. But we have a solid crowd of 45 people.” [mil personas] “They’re excited.”
Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 8pm ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be broadcast in Spanish on MLB Network.
Who will be the openers?
Brave: Spencer Strider, RHP
Strider gave the Braves what they needed, limiting the Phillies to two runs (one earned) in seven innings in a Game 1 loss. Now, he has a chance to extend the success he had against Philadelphia. The right-hander’s only rough start came against the Phillies when he allowed five runs in 2.1 innings in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS.
Strider has a 1.90 ERA in eight regular season appearances (seven starts) against the Phillies. He held them to one run over seven innings when he last pitched at Citizens Bank Park on September 13.
Velez: Ranger Suarez, LHP
The Venezuelan allowed just one hit and walked one during a 3.2 innings effort against the Braves in Game 1, but was removed in the fourth quarter as part of Philadelphia’s plan to attack the Braves with fire from the bullpen. And it worked, as the Braves were shut out for the first time since August 28, 2021.
It is possible that the Phillies team will follow the same scenario in Game 4, which is to prevent Suarez from facing the Atlanta lineup more than twice.
What will the alignment be?
Brave: Unlike the game 1 vs. Suarez When the Braves elected to create more chances by moving Austin Riley to second in the lineup, with Matt Olson at third and Ozzie Albies at fourth, Atlanta preferred to stick with their first five men at bat. Additionally, Sean Murphy and Kevin Pillar will make their second start in the series.
Velez: Brandon Marsh will start in place of Christian Pasch in left field and Bryce Harper will bat at third instead of fourth.
Who is he and who is not?
Brave: Albies is 4-for-11 with no extra bases and Riley is 4-for-13 with a home run in the Series. On the other hand, Venezuelan Ronald Acuña is 2-for-10 with a double and Michael Harris II is 0-for-11.
Velez: Harper hit two home runs in Game 3 and already has three in the NLDS. Turner also took it out on Wednesday and scored in all five postseason games he played. Realmuto hit a double with two RBIs.
Anything else fans should know?
Brave: Atlanta has lost Game 4 of the NLDS in three (2022, 2019 and 2018) of its last five seasons. Game 4 wasn’t necessary when they swept the Marlins in 2020. Freddie Freeman beat out Josh Hader to close out the 2021 Series with a Game 4 victory.
