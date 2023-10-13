October 13, 2023

“I don’t even know who this guy is,” Messi and Sanabria spat.

Cassandra Curtis October 13, 2023

ESPN.comOctober 12, 2023, 11:10 PM ETReading: 2 minutes.

In an undisputed 1-0 win over Argentine national team Against Paraguay, on the third date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Antonio Sanabria spat in the goalkeeper’s back. Lionel Messi The world champion captain came out to answer him: “I don’t even know who this guy is“.

Lionel Messi and Antonio Sanabria go head to head in Argentina and Paraguay.ESPN/TV Catch

At the conclusion of the third consecutive victory for Lionel Scaloni’s team on its way to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, La Pulga referred to the controversial incident that occurred in the last minutes of the match that was held at the Monumental Stadium.

I saw in the locker room that they spat on me. I don’t even know who this guy is. I didn’t see that, they told me later. You don’t have to give it importance because it will talk everywhere. You will become known. It’s better to leave it like that“, shot 10 in the mixed zone.

The sixth confrontation was between Perugia No. 9 and Rosario’s star. When they met in La Liga, Messi’s Barcelona always beat Toni’s teams: 6-0 against Sporting Gijon (goal from Leo), 6-2 against Betis (double from Leo) and 5-2 against Betis (double from Leo). And one of Sanabria).

While in the qualifiers, they drew 1-1 and 0-0 on the way to Qatar 2022, with the Albiceleste winning 1-0 in Tuesday’s encounter.

