Messi downplayed the importance of the spit he received from a Paraguayan player – International Football – Sports

the choice Argentina This Thursday, he extended his perfect tally in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to three matches with a difficult 1-0 victory over Paraguay thanks to a goal 3 minutes into the match. Nicolas Otamendi

Lionel Messi He entered the field only after the 52nd minute, but the Paraguayan, as the Argentine appeared on the bench for the first time, was embarrassed Daniel Garneroallowed the Albiceleste to score the three points without having to press deep.

(James Rodriguez scored a goal with the Colombian national team and caused a wave of memes on the networks)

(James, what a great goal: Watch his goals in Colombia vs Uruguay, video)

Alberoja is still in a state of depression, although the trend has changed following the departure of another Argentine. Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Aggression

In the 52nd minute, Messi entered and the Monumental Stadium applauded its captain and reference, who received the tape from Nicolas Otamendi.

Messi had three scoring options: the most obvious one was a corner kick that almost became Olympic and one at the end from a free kick that hit Coronel’s right post.

There were five minutes remaining before the end of the match and antonio Sanabria, Paraguayan striker Turin From the Italian League, he attacked the Argentine, and spat on him.

“My teammates told me in the locker room that they spat on me. I don’t know who this guy is. I didn’t see him. And I don’t want to give it importance either, otherwise it’s now appearing everywhere. It’s worse, it becomes known. It’s better to leave,” Messi said. It’s that way.”

(Video: The wonderful goal with which Venezuela tied with Brazil in the preliminary round)