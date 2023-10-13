October 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Messi downplayed the importance of the spit he received from a Paraguayan player – International Football – Sports

Messi downplayed the importance of the spit he received from a Paraguayan player – International Football – Sports

Cassandra Curtis October 13, 2023 3 min read

Close


Close

Lionel Messi.

The Argentine played in his team’s victory.

the choice Argentina This Thursday, he extended his perfect tally in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to three matches with a difficult 1-0 victory over Paraguay thanks to a goal 3 minutes into the match. Nicolas Otamendi

Lionel Messi He entered the field only after the 52nd minute, but the Paraguayan, as the Argentine appeared on the bench for the first time, was embarrassed Daniel Garneroallowed the Albiceleste to score the three points without having to press deep.

(James Rodriguez scored a goal with the Colombian national team and caused a wave of memes on the networks)
(James, what a great goal: Watch his goals in Colombia vs Uruguay, video)

Alberoja is still in a state of depression, although the trend has changed following the departure of another Argentine. Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Aggression

In the 52nd minute, Messi entered and the Monumental Stadium applauded its captain and reference, who received the tape from Nicolas Otamendi.

Messi had three scoring options: the most obvious one was a corner kick that almost became Olympic and one at the end from a free kick that hit Coronel’s right post.

See also  Cuban Baseball 62 National Series start date announced - SwingCompleto

There were five minutes remaining before the end of the match and antonio Sanabria, Paraguayan striker Turin From the Italian League, he attacked the Argentine, and spat on him.

“My teammates told me in the locker room that they spat on me. I don’t know who this guy is. I didn’t see him. And I don’t want to give it importance either, otherwise it’s now appearing everywhere. It’s worse, it becomes known. It’s better to leave,” Messi said. It’s that way.”
(Video: The wonderful goal with which Venezuela tied with Brazil in the preliminary round)

Download the EL TIEMPO app

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You have arrived Content limit Of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest Digital time Infinitely. subscribe now!

*COP 900 per month for the first two months

We know you want to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • comment News that matters to you.
  • Memorizes Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

What will happen to Brian Snitker? Here’s what the Atlanta Braves’ general manager had to say about his manager’s future

October 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“I don’t even know who this guy is,” Messi and Sanabria spat.

October 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What you need to know about Game 4 (8 ET, MLB Network)

October 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Republicans nominated Jim Jordan to lead the US House of Representatives

October 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Ford is recalling more than 238,000 vehicles due to rear axle damage

October 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Bruce Willis’ severe inability to communicate after being diagnosed with dementia

October 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

They choose the projects that will represent Tabasco at the National Science and Engineering Fair

October 14, 2023 Zera Pearson