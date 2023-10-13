What will happen to Brian Snitker? Here’s what the Atlanta Braves’ general manager had to say about his manager’s future

After completing an exceptional regular season, being the organization with the most wins in all of Major League Baseball with 104, the Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series for the second year in a row. A bittersweet taste for all the ‘A’ fans who thought this group was capable of lifting the Autumn Classic trophy.

As is usual every time a team that includes big names within the team is eliminated, the first person to be pointed out for failure is the technical director. Brian Snitkerthe same guy who won the National League Manager of the Year award in 2018.

Amid a slew of rumors speculating about his departure, the franchise’s general manager and president of baseball operations said, Alex AnthopoulosHe explained that Snitker’s dismissal for next season was not even a possibility, in fact, it is almost a reality that he will continue as captain in the 2024 major league season.

The strategist, who began his head coaching career in 2016, has a positive 646-509 winning record and, in 2021, led the Braves to their first World Series title of the 21st century.