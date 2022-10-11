BetPlay League points to qualify for home runs | Colombian football | Betplay League

BetPlay League will reach the final round robin stage soon. Four days and some pending duels, from earlier dates, is what is left to determine the eight seeded for local play, who will battle for the title at the end of the year.

14 teams have options to qualify, because at this point, no team has managed to secure themselves in the finals of the year. The only clubs eliminated at this time are Tolima, Jaguares, Patriotas, Alianza Petrolera, Cali and Cortolo, they stand no chance.

Envigado, as the last club in the options, has 19 units, with 12 points to play for, and if they win all their duels, they come to 31 points. Depending on the other results, the option remains in the orange box, although it is limited to something mathematical. Like Bucaramanga, with 21 units.

In the case of oranges, playing with the odds and the direct attack that will occur in the coming days.

The eighth ranked, at the moment, is Caldas’ time at 25 units. From now on, there is a waiting list of 29 units, with Pasto as the championship leader.

In this sense, the magic number for reaching a home run would be around 31 points, as a starting point for a decision on which clubs will advance to the stage. Now, another element that will be decisive is the goal difference, with a large part of the participating clubs preferring the element. It should be noted that in recent tournaments this figure has reached 29 points, as a trend since 2021.

The number may vary, depending on the results being submitted and the duels postponed, which will only be completed before the start of Date 20, the last day in the BetPlay League.