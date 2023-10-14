October 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Julian Quiñones “used” his Mexican passport to travel to the United States.

Julian Quiñones “used” his Mexican passport to travel to the United States.

Cassandra Curtis October 14, 2023 1 min read

after Get your naturalization letterthe introduction Julian Quiñones I traveled with America to Chivas face He is already in the United States with his passport in his hands, a fact he boasts about on social media.

The striker does not hide his happiness to have him in his hands Papers certifying him as another Mexicanthe same one he used at the airport to fly to Pasadena, California, where Aguilas was on Sunday They will face a new national classic.

When will Quiñones make his debut with Tricolor?

According to Jaime Lozano, the national representative’s technician, he indicated an intention Count on Quiñones for November’s FIFA appointment.

“Julian, well, happy, he will give us different things that we don’t have. I’m happy for him, it’s something he was looking for, he wants to return to Mexico and Mexican football, everything it gave him.” He has made his decision and Almost everything is ready for consideration in November“.

The striker is just waiting for his change of association to become official, which he hopes will happen in about a month;

By obtaining the official documents, you can now carry out the procedure

.

Julian has already worked with the Mexican national team in the Central African Republic.

See also  Atlas players that Club America wants as reinforcements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“There are too many stones to be broken.”

October 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

What will happen to Brian Snitker? Here’s what the Atlanta Braves’ general manager had to say about his manager’s future

October 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Messi downplayed the importance of the spit he received from a Paraguayan player – International Football – Sports

October 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

How to watch the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse this weekend?

October 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A prestigious American hospital uses an electrocardiogram simulator developed by a Cuban doctor

October 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Dávila Pernas continues to hint at his desire to become Resident Commissioner – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

October 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Educational sciences in public universities

October 14, 2023 Zera Pearson