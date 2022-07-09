The first division team in Spain who was already going to make contact with Honduran Albert Ellis!

2022-07-08

News constantly comes up about what fate could be Albert Ellis for the next season. with the Girondins Bordeaux Having sunk into the French third division, Honduras will almost certainly leave the club, but he will continue in Europe. Ellis’ agent says he will leave Girondins after club relegation Leeds UnitedAnd the West Ham s Fenerbahce They were the “girlfriends” associated with “Panterita”. Now, from Spain they have published that the attacker already had first contacts with Vallecano RayThe team that plays in the League. The “Fútbol por Madrid” portal, which specializes in all movements related to the clubs of the Spanish capital, confirmed that the club’s sporting director BeamAnd the David Copinoas one of the priorities is the Catracho signature. “Alberth Ellis is one of Copenho’s great wishes to strengthen Rayo Vallecano’s attacking line. The Girondins’ managerial lineage puts the player on the exit ramp. There are many teams after him, including Celta, but Rayo has already spoken to the player,” reveals the previous source.

They also added that the Raista board has followed in La Panetetta’s footsteps since playing for him Boavista From Portugal. And they confirmed that “Celta is also interested in Honduras.” Surprise: Girondins owner says they don’t need to sell players he is26 years old, was one of the characters in Girondin In the previous session with nine goals. The number could increase, but a knee injury separated him from the field, forcing him to bid farewell to the season. See also What does your team need to qualify for Liguilla in Round 16? “Obviously he’s going to leave Girondins, it’s a question of patience. The transfer window has just begun, the situation for the club is difficult, and we are working towards it. Many clubs are being talked to because when the whole situation is over, a bunch of opportunities open up. The player and the family are very calm, analyzing every What’s coming,” the Honduran agent explained, Daniel Solisin an interview with diary ten.