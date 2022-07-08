Paolo Guerrero breaks his silence and denies Alianza Lima’s offer of 96,000 dollars

The blue and white fan illusion ended up disappearing after finding out Paolo Guerrero will not arrive in Alianza Lima In the 2022 season. But this morning The Predator broke his silence and sought to make it clear that he had never received a millionaire’s offer, as reported in the past few days. Moreover, he demanded that people not be “manipulated” by comments intended to “damage their image”.

“This to me is mockery, disrespect, and it’s not new that these guys talk false things about me, but that’s the last straw and I’m not going to let this go unnoticed (as I always do). Not to show myself in the face of false things) I must. To put an end to that because if it creates a bad image for me, even more so with the team I love, to which my whole family belongs.”via his official Instagram account.

Likewise, the all-time top scorer of the Peruvian national team Dedicate part of the text to the fans of the “People’s Team”., where they expressed their dissatisfaction with the footballer due to the “rejection” of the institution. Number 9 also specified that he identified people who gave false information and asserted that they were receiving payments with the intent to harm him.

"I can only tell Blue and White fans not to get carried away or manipulated by these types of people, all they do is talk bad about me, I already got to know them, and these people are paid to hurt and hurt me"he added.

Finally, the former international striker stated that he felt sorry for the treatment of the local press and reiterated that the comments directed at him were not “manipulated”, as he claims that they are completely “false”.

“Everyone who watches football knows that he only talks negative things about me, he never says positive things, it is a shame that the press in my country treats me this way, I don’t know all but there are many who get paid to hurt me. I hope and tell you again not Let yourself be manipulated by these people. Everything they say is completely false. Sad but true.”he completed.

