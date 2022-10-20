Amore Vergara admits what will be the future of Ricardo Cadena

The strategist was left out of the Rojiblanca Foundation with Hierro’s arrival, but the doors will always remain open.

before it was announced Fernando Hierro, Sporting Director of Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena announced He was left off the bench after a full season and a few games from The close of 2022 that earned him reaching the quarter-finals where he lost to Atlas a few months ago.

was eliminated in Repechage of Puebla, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Cadena to remain at the head of the sacred flock, As much as the Vergara family had great confidence in what he had achieved during his time as Technical Director for his work with the youth, Which ended up making headlines like Gilberto Orozco, Luis Olivas and Gilberto Sepulveda, to name a few.

last Tuesday Cadena posted an emotional farewell to Chivas via his Instagram account, grateful for the opportunity. To guide the most important team in Mexican football as well As support from fans who practically put their trust in his project throughout his stay, But at the same time, he never found out what would happen in his future.

Amaury Vergara reveals what’s coming for Cadena

It was in an interview with TUDN that the owner of Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara spoke about Cadena’s departure as a first-team strategist, Noting that for the time being he took some time to free himself from the stress of being on the Flock seat He’s been in great demand for the past four months, so he didn’t rule out his return to the establishment.

“I think it’s healthy because of all the emotions we have because of the level of stress and pressure in a team like Chivas. that it can be given (the chain) a time when it can, in some way, finish a cycle and leave the doors open (until it returns)”, Amauri explained.

