Real Spain were afraid of Olympia de Troglio and missed the opportunity to approach them in the standings.

2022-10-19

Olympia He needed to win to be on top motagua s Royal Spain Hurry to win to ensure his ticket to the league and the tie was incomplete without goals in Morazan Stadium. More: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras The whites presented themselves with a hit they received the day before against Olancho FC.They wanted to wash their faces Peter Truglio In a duel that was complicated against the boys Hector Vargas. in the 13th minute Junior Footman He missed a very clear chance, but I saw him didn’t give him the right direction after the free kick Jaw Benavidez. The match started very close. in a backlash, Brian Moya Saw in good shape Michael Chirinos And in the race, select the wing weak against the goal Bubba Lopez.

The Olympia He passed the opponent’s goal and the next time it was Joseph Mario Pintowhen facing rivals, dared to end where Bubba Lopez stop in two stages. And roughly, at 39, Jose Garcia He managed to advance before the bad start of Bubba Lopez The oringra hut’s ball expanded. In the last seconds of the first attacking part Jason Mejia He made a great play where he was shot Edric Mengevar Who responded on a spike, sent the ball toward the corner kick. – The real Espara didn’t take advantage – The 51st minute has barely passed when the referee Happy Martinez kicked out Brian Moya After combing against Carlos Mejia in the midfield. The referee did not hesitate to act. The lion stayed with 10 players. See also Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona tied in San Mames in the King's Cup

Pedro Baez He was recently on the field when he had his first chance and headed the ball over the goal. Paraguay was about to score. The lion regained his offensive memory again when he approached the goal Bubba Lopez with clips Michael Chirinos s Jorge Alvarez. Before leaving the field to switch Kevin Alvarez The right side missed the terrible exit Edric Mengevar And the header passed kissing the right post to the merengue goal. Olympia Put in the field experience Jerry Bengtsson s Punic Garcia. In 82 controversy arose, pass from Josh Figueroa To Bengtson, he broke into the back and was selected for a head-to-head against Buba, but the offside was punished. Stock was tight. The final whistle at the legendary Sampedrano Stadium and both clubs shared points in the 14th history of the Apertura Championship thus Royal Spain Missed an opportunity to narrow the gap in the standings with Figo Leon.