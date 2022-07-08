July 8, 2022

Follow the match between Mexico and Haiti, broadcast live

Cassandra Curtis July 8, 2022 3 min read

Mexico will play its second duel in the tournament, a match you can follow on Star+.

This Thursday, July 7, mexican national team Will endeavor to maintain hope for a direct ticket to World Cup 2023. Mexico will have to add a victory against it Haitia match will be held in BBVA . Stadium It is 9:00 pm (Mexico City), and you can follow it live through screens ESPN sstar +.

for the first time from Mexico In the CONCACAF W Championship Which takes place in the city of Monterey, was not what the fans expected. group led Monica Vergara He didn’t know how to get over it Jamaica And it ended up falling 0-1 thanks to a goal Khadija Shaw.

The mexican national team He was left for duty in the first match after showing a good move in the two friendlies against Peru. without Katie Martinez s Alice Cervantes In the starting lineup, El Tri struggled to find the goal that would at least guarantee a draw.

Now, they should look to win their last two group matches, and hopefully Jamaica Do not be surprised United State And don’t come out victorious Haiti. The goal difference can also play against Mexican national team.

At the moment, the team Monica Vergara He is third in Group A with a difference of -1, Jamaica In second place with three points added and +1 on goal difference while United State Leader with 3 units and +3 teams.

Mexico He has as a second contender Haiti national teamAnd the The team that also lost their first match against him United State 3-0 with prop Alex Morgan And a little more than Margaret Bourse.

