Do you regret trading Curry for LeBron? Toscano Anderson’s first complaint after signing with the Lakers

Through a message on Twitter, Juan Toscano Anderson first complained after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Do you regret trading Stephen Curry with LeBron James?

Juan Toscano Anderson He continues the unexpected journey through the best basketball in the world and after becoming a champion with Golden State Warriors In NBA 2022, The player of Mexican origin signed with him for a year Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23 season.

After not being selected in the NBA draft and spending a stint in the Mexican League from 2015 to 2018, Toscano Anderson secured his first league contract with a major effort. This was the importance that John had even Stephen Curry general A message when the news was released that he was leaving the Warriors to partner with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers.

The young striker decided to keep the tradition of the number he wore on the Warriors and The same numbering will be used on the Lakers. Juan Toscano Anderson He’s already had a chance to visit the LA team facilities, but he has a complaint. Do you regret trading Curry for LeBron?

Toscano Anderson spoke with Mike Trudell, the reporter who covers Los Angeles Lakers For the spectrum channel, explained What will be your role in the team? Moreover, John explained that LeBron James and Anthony Davis They are the numbers of the team they will have to help.

Toscano Anderson’s first complaint after signing with the Lakers in the NBA 2022-23

The large influx of vehicles in Los Angeles was not very welcome Juan Toscano Anderson, Who wrote after signing with the Lakers his first complaint about it: “Although this congestion………………..men……….”