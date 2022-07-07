Poncho de Nigris invites fans to boo the Liga MX anthem

Midtime Opening

Poncho de Nigris charged again against Liga MX, After his brother Aldo was punished for his controversial insinuation during the match between scratched And saints of the first day of the opening 2022.

Via his official Twitter account, Actor called fans to boo the Liga MX anthem Next Saturday at the steel giant, When Rayados receive the Eagles of America.

“RT if there is a massive booing at the steel giant when you hear the Anthem for LigaBBVAMX. Wind music,” the Mexican broadcaster wrote.

This is not the first message That the greatest Beni Negris rise Against the league after He criticized the punishment received by Aldo after his controversial tweet During the match between Santos and the gang.

Poncho described the whistling sapphire as ‘thieves’ from the meeting that Monterrey fell 4-3 Opposite the lake fund.

assistant Victor Manuel Vucetich received a game suspension and a fine by the Disciplinary Committee.

The former footballer alluded to the sale of refereesafter posting a tweet with some airline ticket emojis during the match in which Rayados was hurt by the jury.