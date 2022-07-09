Alejandro Iraraguri mocks Grupo Orleigh’s critics

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 08.07.2022 22:35:55

Alejandro Iraragurifounder and chairman of Grupo Orlegi, Use his social networks to send a sarcastic message For everyone who criticizes the organization for his latest work He hits.

The association has received several accusations and more Currently With the Atlas Championship twicea team belonging to Grupo Orlegi.

Thanks to Liga ORLEGI, the appreciation is appreciated… The inability of those who don’t know how to win and ripper to explain the inexplicable is astounding. 6 leagues in 32 tournaments???? Let’s go for more! # the win – Ale Irarragorri (Irarragorri) July 9, 2022

review Hobby They got to the point that they did so Spread of the hashtag “Liga Orlegi MX” ; This is because of the achievements they have achieved in recent seasons in Mexican football.

Iraraguri He did not keep silent, and instead of “installing”, Send a sarcastic message to all of these detractors from the assembly.

“THANKS TO DOOR ORLEGIAppreciation is appreciated… the helplessness of those who do not know how to win and They tear themselves apart to explain the inexplicable It’s amazing. 6 leagues in 32 tournaments. Let’s go for more! Entrepreneur wrote.

Grupo Orlegi has won four titles with Santos Laguna and the championship twice they just Get Red and black Atlas.