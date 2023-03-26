What is the possible eleven to face Jamaica?

Diego Coca plans to use a ‘European’ base with those who haven’t been against Suriname looking to seal a pass to the final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Diego Coca On Sunday will live his second game in the artistic direction of Mexican national team when faced Jamaica in it Aztec Stadiuma duel in which the Argentine is expected to use football players active in Europe, as well as players who have appeared as addresses In the management of the South American strategist, who has not even made the trip to Suriname.

Guillermo Ochoa Will return to ownership Mexican national teamafter Carlos Acevedo was in charge of defending the Tricolor goal last Thursday in the 0-2 against Suriname, a duel that meant the emergence of Diego Coca with the Aztec group.

On defense, back Cesar Montes And Hector Morenoas centers, in addition to the fact that Jorge Sanchez It is selected to resume ownership on the right side, while it will be placed on the left Jesus Gallardo.

Goals for Ochoa, Alvarez, Montes and Sanchez starts against Jamaica. Getty Images

Edson Alvarez He will be responsible for leading the midfield Mexican national teamwhere they will also appear Luis Chavez And Louis RomoIn addition, it is expected that Orbelin Pineda And Hirving Lozanoan attacking footballer, also contributes to defensive duties for their teams.

Henry Martin He is shaping up to be the leader of the front Mexican national teamIt is the position occupied by Santiago Jimenez last Thursday in a 0-2 draw with Suriname, a duel in which Chaquito missed a penalty kick.

Mexico He arrives at the duel as the leader of Group A with seven units, followed by the five units he adds Jamaica And for one of the team in Suriname, the team that was already eliminated from CONCACAF League of Nations.

because of the above, Mexico just a draw Jamaica to ensure their passage to the final stage of CONCACAF League of Nationsbut in the event of falling to the Reggae Boyz, the group Diego Coca it will be deleted.