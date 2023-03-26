What did Juan Reynoso say after defeating Peru vs. Germany by FIFA date? Peruvian coach analysis | videos | Total Sports

Peru They lost 2-0 to Germany in an international friendly match by FIFA, leaving two different versions, one in each half of the match. Then, before the media, Juan Reynoso, DT of “Bicolor”, analyzed what his leaders had done.

“As I just told the guys, I sum it up in two words: total learning. We changed the details in intensity and aggressiveness and got better, but the issue of second plays kept costing us. Germany is a team that plays a lot under pressure after losing. Since then, the team has been doing better offensively.” If we are humble, we will learn a lot because we will be a better team,” he began.

“It takes a lot of effort and the key sometimes is that the wings know how to interpret when you go to press or close. Certainly with what we add in hours it will be interpreted better. Today we play against a very clear team, who play a lot without the ball. Since then It was difficult for us to find space to play. As I repeat, it’s good that it happened against a rival that we wouldn’t have in South America, “he added.

Likewise, they asked him which line of five defenders Peru had at the start of the international friendly. “Other than if the line was made up of four or five, we found better ideas when we had the ball. We did it with four because maybe we had different possession than when we played with five,” said Juan Reynoso.

“It was difficult for us to be deep because the team, from what we’ve seen in the last qualifiers, if they have something, we’re not people who move quickly, and it’s a way of attacking. We always stay that way if we do that, we’re a defensive team and they’re just counter-attacking.” And no. Today is a stage of the game. The strategist added that seeing it is one thing and feeling it is another, the boys will know how to explain that it is not just possession of the ball.

When is the Peruvian vs. Morocco?

The second match for the Peruvian national team, no later than FIFA, will be against Morocco, next Tuesday, March 28, from 2:30 pm, at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.