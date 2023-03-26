Did Christian Horner give Checo a chance at Red Bull?

Just in the moments when you entered the stage Red BullFrom their pilots: Sergio “Chico” Perez And Max Verstappendoesn’t seem to be the best or nicest, because there seems to be a break in betweenhe Formula 1 team leaderAnd Christian Hornerthey called that the Mexican saved his career thanks to the opportunity he had.

and header phrases Austria team to a British newspaper Yuindicated that he sang this option to stay in Maximum classthey increased their tone, because in the same way they emphasized that Guadalajara Flyer He was practically out of the loop.

“Czech was about to happen in Carrera. We made a deal that gave you A second windand now Won four major awards (with Red Bull), and had several podium finishes. Better and better driving And he regained confidence.

Meanwhile, in a gentler way, Horner He said that the main task of Perezafter his great start in 2023 seasonwith two platforms: The second place in the two seas And The first in Saudi Arabiait will maintain the level.

“The biggest challenge for the Czech Republic He is Keep that confidence throughout 23 racesBecause this is the place the above It has become very strong in recent years, with Uncompromising consistency“.

There is no other Verstappen

In the same conversation, he was asked if he was actually looking for Next VerstappenTo which the British replied: “There is no other Max”.

“If we go back to 2021, with the pressure he had at certain times, He drove some amazing races“.

