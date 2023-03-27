The result, summary and goals of the match

theMexican selection He managed to get his ticket to the Final Four CONCACAF League of Nationsafter drawing 2-2 beforeand Jamaica Aztec Stadium. However, this result did not bring joy to the gathered Mexican fans, as they ended up booing the team he is captaining. Diego Coca.

Mexico He didn’t like it and sometimes it was off the last four, As Jamaica managed to take advantage of the scoreboard in the 7th minute, after a shot from Bobby Reed.

By the 17th minute, Orbelin Pineda He managed to calm down after scoring after a great game with Hirving Lozano.

Pineda tied the duel in the first half) Fernando Llano / La Presse

Mexico He kept looking to extend the advantage, but the rain got to the Azteca and on a set play, Jamaica Found it 2-1 thanks to an own goal Edson Alvarez.

Later, the match was suspended due to a thunderstorm, so V.I Mexican national team They managed to keep their cool to reverse the score. After a 15-minute stoppage, the game was restarted and before half-time, Hirving Lozano equalized from the penalty spot.

in the second half, Mexico He looked for the third goal that never came and the match ended in a 2-2 draw, so the Mexican crowd did not remain silent and booed this score.

