March 3, 2024

What happened in America's second goal against Atlas?

The play that ended with Santamaria's expulsion and Henry Martín's penalty kick was preceded by a handball from Diego Valdes.

The first half of the duel between atlas And America Finished in the middle Controversy The referee, because the whistle Fernando Guerrero Save the package for the red and black defender Anderson Santamaria And penal In favor of the Azulcrema Club, although the aforementioned play was preceded by a hand Diego Valdez.

In the last seconds before the break, Alvaro Fidalgo sent a ball to the right corner of the red and black zone and into the net. Diego Valdez I got down like that Henry Martin It ended on goal but the defender Anderson Santamaria He made a right-arm tackle on the last line and was sent off.

While the whistle Fernando Guerrero Show the way to the locker room for the defender, the cast atlasLed by captain Aldo Rocha and defender Martin Nervo, they demanded the whistle Diego Valdez He brought the ball down with his right arm and controversy ensued at Estadio Jalisco as soon as replays showed the above.

Although there is contact between the ball and the arm Diego ValdezWhistle kept the decision and proceeded to collect penalwhich is what he pointed out at the end Henry MartinHe justified himself after failing to take the penalty kick before the 17th minute.

Arbitration analyst espn, Felipe Ramos RizzoHe considered that the whistle decision was correct. “Okay granted penal And expulsion according to the regulations.”

In a press conference by the coach atlasBenyat San José, did not agree with the criteria used by the refereeing panel and asserted that the aforementioned action changed the course of the match.

“The locker room was affected by the sending off. Before there was a handball, hand control should not have been allowed in the area and the sending off would not have happened. We attacked a lot and after 1-0 we had the upper hand, we attacked.” “Bravely, the expulsion marked everything,” the red and black strategist explained.

“With less than one goal it's very difficult. The approach was to attack or create options, I didn't want to fall behind without creating or removing attacking opportunities. These are difficult conditions, 11 versus 11 we are competitive and we try to finish whole matches.” “In five matches we were inferior and it is very difficult that way.”

