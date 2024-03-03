Luis Suarez scored his first official goal at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez woke everyone up early in El Clásico del Sol and scored his first official goal as Inter Miami beat Orlando City at home in American League (5-0). Moreover, on a great day, he contributed two assists.

El Pistolero made his debut in Major League Soccer. @InterMiamiCF

Not even four minutes had passed at Chase when Cesar Araujo initially lost the ball to Suarez himself, whose ball rebounded furthest. Lionel Messiwhich opened with Julian Gressel. The German passed from the right wing a wonderful pass to Pistolero, who initially shot the ball to the near post, dislodging Pedro Gallese and opening the scoring.

Shortly after, while Orlando was taking the early blow, Suarez scored his second goal of the afternoon (11). The tremendous combination play of Tata Martino's side led to the possession of Suarez, who with tremendous force left an opponent in the path and left the ball to Gressel. The German midfielder hit the wall with a good touch and Suarez entered the penalty area and made it 2-0 with a wonderful shot.

To complete a perfect first phase, the Grissel-Suarez formula was repeated once again, with a brilliant pass from the former Columbus Crew to the Salto compatriot, who shot a powerful shot and cleared it, but this time the striker made it 3-0 to Real Madrid. Robert TaylorWho had only to thrust her with a bow at his mercy. Finally, in one of the last moments of the first half, Suarez received a ball from Messi, dribbled past Gallese and added another victory, but that was canceled out by good advanced positioning.

In the second half, he tried to continue adding assists, setting up goals for Gressel (his shot hit the crossbar) and Jordi Alba (his shot was cleared off the goal line and became Messi's first goal), which he achieved after the half-hour mark. of play, when he sent a perfect cross to the Argentine star, who scored the final 5-0 with a header.

With this contribution from the Uruguayan striker, Inter Miami remains at the top of the MLS, a competition in which the former Barcelona has not yet transformed. In six pre-season matches, he had barely scored a goal, in the difficult defeat against Al Hilal, and he did not do so in his first official matches, against Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles Galaxy.

This Saturday, in El Clásico del Sol, El Pistolero begins to prove his worth, as he did last season with Gremio, the club with whom he celebrated 26 times in 53 matches.