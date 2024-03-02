Max wins, second Czech: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix keys

Red Bull started the season where it ended the previous one with Max Verstappen dominating and winning, followed by his teammate Chico Perez. And Ferrari? Mercedes?

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the season, and continues his dominance in the premier category.

The current Formula 1 champion begins a new defense of his title by claiming a major title at the Bahrain Circuit.

Sergio “Chico” Perez finished second, followed by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

What are the keys to the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Red Bull and Verstappen remain unbeatable

The 2024 season started as the previous one ended, with Max Verstappen dominating the times where it mattered, taking pole after not being the leader in any of the practice and despite Leclerc's time and on Saturday he led from the first lap of the Grand Prix as if you were racing. Alone.

The champion started on red tires and completed 17 laps to expand his lead in front of Leclerc and then George Russell, making a free stop during which he changed to the hard tire, and ended with another change to red on lap 38.

Verstappen wins the race and flies off quickly to score 26 points.

Always reliable Czech

The Mexican started from fifth and was able to pass both Ferrari and Mercedes' George Russell before the halfway point in the race, completing Red Bull Racing's first 1-2 of a weekend where up until the qualifying session everything pointed to Ferrari dominance. Or Mercedes.

A good start for the man from Guadalajara who took the podium in his first race aboard the RB20 and who is looking to extend his contract for the 2025 season with the Austrian team.

Is Leclerc the future of Ferrari?

Bahrain was Charles Leclerc's first race after Lewis Hamilton's arrival was announced in 2025, and all eyes were on the Monaco driver after a pre-season in which Ferrari was understood to have improved the slump problem that has plagued Formula 1 so much. -75 in 2022 and to SF -23 in 2023.

Errors on successive laps in braking at Turn 10 left Leclerc without tires early, and he succumbed to the attack of George Russell and then Sainz. Although this is the first weekend of the season, the driver's performance leaves much to be desired. Ferrari's future.

Carlos Sainz will be fighting for his position on the grid

Even if it wasn't for Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will be on the grid in 2025 and his performance in Bahrain is testament to that. The Spaniard managed to get on the podium behind Red Bulls Max and Chico, recording a strong performance for the Red Bulls. The driver who did not have a contract and that he received the news of his replacement while negotiating an extension.

It will be necessary to see if it is the Red Team's order to let both drivers fight or favor Leclerc on the track, what we are clear about is that Sainz will continue to do the best possible job with the tool they give him.

Chico Perez had no problems passing Charles Leclerc. Monaco was battling with his Ferrari and the Mexican took the opportunity to overtake him and take third place in Bahrain.

Mercedes ran out of rhythm at the crucial moment

George Russell was unable to defend his place on the podium and ran out of pace in the face of the onslaught of the Red Bull led by Chico and both Ferraris, finishing fifth, more than 10 seconds behind Charles Leclerc.

For his part, Lewis Hamilton finished seventh after starting from ninth on the grid, a silent race for the 7-time champion in his final season with Mercedes before going to Ferrari.

Aston Martin without rhythm but on points

Many expected an upset last year when Fernando Alonso took the podium in the first race while Lance Stroll achieved his best result in a long time, but the reality is that after seeing the pace in practice, the AMR-24 doesn't look anywhere near that. To the top as before.

Alonso finished ninth followed by teammate Stroll, ensuring at least 3 points for the Silverstone team in a season that will not look as good as the previous one.