Sources: Carlos Vela negotiated with San Jose; His signature did not work

The forward's future remains uncertain, and although he approached the San Jose Earthquakes, negotiations have not worked out.

The future of Carlos candle It remains unspecified after the expiration of his contract with LAFC In December 2023, San Jose earthquakes He held meetings and negotiations with the striker, but his potential signing did not succeed.

Sources close to the player confirmed that there were talks between the two parties, but they did not bear fruit.

The entire Western Conference football LeagueHe showed interest in the Mexican footballer who entered into talks with the Earthquakes. But without specifying the reasons, he said espn That conversations cannot be closed.

The sources said: “There were meetings and negotiations, but in the end they did not end.”

Carlos Vela has not agreed with any team and remains a free agent. evi/lafc

Carlos candlewho just turned 35 on Friday, has terminated his contract with Los Angeles FC Last December, at the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Soccer Final, his team lost to the Columbus Crew, leaving him as a free player.

The talented Mexican player has the right to decide where to join and continue his career.

candle He participated in 39 matches, for 2,387 minutes, scoring nine goals and seven assists in the 2023 season.

It should be noted that the possibility of continuing to LAFC The matter will not be far away for the Aztec striker, as Steve Cherundolo, the coach of the Los Angeles team, announced at the time that “the door will always be open for him.” Carlos candle“, thus showing his desire for the Aztec player to return for the 2024 season.

Carlos candle He has enjoyed an amazing career since 2006, the year he started professional football with Salamanca, and later joined Osasuna, also in Spain.

Likewise, he played for Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion in England, and later joined Real Sociedad, where he positioned himself as a reference for the Spanish team; Nearly seven years, to be precise. That's where he came from AngelsWhere he played from 2018 to 2023.

Carlos candle He resigned from playing for the Mexican national team after participating in two World Cups. He also played in the 2005 U-17 World Cup in Peru, where he was crowned champion under the orders of Jesús Ramírez.