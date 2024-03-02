“That's a lie. I never said it.”

03-01-2024



Leo Messi He does not usually appear on social media to confirm whether news about him is true or false. However, if you touch your wife Antonella Roccuzzo Or his three kids, he gets serious.

This is what happened on Friday. Captain Inter Miami He came out with a post on Instagram categorically denying the information.

Argentine media published the phrase “fake” from Messi About his son Matthew Which was already spreading. “There are many academies in America that wanted to sign Mateo, but I registered him in Miami. “He is talented and I think he has a similar style to me when I was young.”

But the world champion did not let go of the matter and answered briefly, clearly and forcefully: “That is a lie, I never said that.”