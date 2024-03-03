March 4, 2024

This is how the English Premier League schedule works

With double elephant Foden And the solitary target Haalandhe Manchester City won 3-1 Manchester United In the city derby.

A wonderful goal from Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in the lead, but in the second half the hosts went out looking for the result and were able to turn the result around with a wonderful performance from Foden, and at the end of the match Haaland sealed the victory.

Haaland missed the easiest goal of his career: this was the Norwegian's blunder against Manchester City – United

After 27 matches, coach Pep Guardiola's team remains in second place with 62 points, one point behind Liverpool (63 points), first in the English Premier League, after its victory over Nottingham Forest in the 98th minute.

Arsenal is third with 58 points, but has one game less than both. Arteta's men will conclude Round 27 on Monday against Sheffield United and if they can win they will reach 61 points.

There is a very close battle at the top of the Premier League, and this is sure to continue until the end of the season.

On the next date, Arsenal faces Brentford and Liverpool hosts Manchester City at Anfield, a match that could determine the championship title.

Leverkusen flirts with the German League: This is the advantage that Xabi Alonso's team has over Bayern Munich in the table

Premier League standings table

