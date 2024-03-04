What channel is broadcasting now, USA vs. Colombia Live TV and Streaming for Free? | mix up

this Sunday, March 3, From 8:00 PM (Eastern Time), The United States and Colombia will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women's Gold Cup in it Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California. The two teams finished second in their groups and are now aiming to qualify for the semi-finals. If you don't want to miss the meeting, below we will share the TV channels and broadcast signal that will be broadcast. He lives The awaited meeting.

The live broadcast, which broadcasts the quarter-final matches of the 2024 Gold Cup in Latin America, is a reference to espn. While in the United States, the signal responsible for transmitting the game is CBS Sports. Below we are sharing the channel guide, depending on your location.

CBS Sports – USA

Dish Network: Channel 158

Direct TV: Channel 221

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 643 / Channel 1643 HD

Verizon FiOS: Channel 94 / Channel 594 HD

ESPN Colombia

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV)

483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV)

511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable)

510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV and Satellite).

ESPN Mexico

548 SD and 1550 HD (Sky),

501 (Star TV).

ESPN Peru

504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable)

483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar Satellite TV)

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV)

65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable)

36 SD and 1711 HD (Claro TV, satellite).

SBN Argentina

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV)

22 analogue, 103 digital/HD (Cablevision)

104 digital and 1009 HD (call center)

24 SD and 154 HD (antenna)

14 analogue, 102 digital and 1000 HD (ultra channel).

ESPN Uruguay

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).

ESPN Chile

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV)

480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV)

174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV)

49 (Santiago)

53 (Valparaiso)

55 (Aries)

841 HD (VTR).

ESPN Ecuador

621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV)

200 SD and 730 HD (cable TV set)

302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).

SBN Bolivia

54 (dimensions)

508 SD and 701 HD (Tiggo)

40 (Intel)

105, 507 SD and 508 HD (inter-satellite).

ESPN Paraguay

63 SD and 124 HD (Claro TV).

SBN Venezuela

621SD (Simple TV)

483 SD (Movistar TV)

105 HD (Inter Satellite).

Star Plusis the live streaming platform responsible for broadcasting the 2024 W Gold Cup in South America, Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and can additionally be viewed on the tournament page on YouTube.