Thanks to VAR, the Xolos salvaged tonight's dramatic draw against Lyon

thanks for the Video Assistant Referee the Tijuana Zulos Managed to get an exciting draw tonight at home Hot playground Kiss LionIt is a draw that was celebrated as a victory, even though the Al-Hodood team does not know how to win after 10 days of playing Final tournament 2024.

La Vieira, who took the lead in the 54th minute with a goal he scored Federico ViñasIt came out with a bitter taste TijuanaAs he was three minutes away from achieving his second successive victory and fourth this season. They were left short, as the maximum penalty set at the time of compensation took the three units.

The ones he drives Miguel Herrera They dominated several periods of the match, but they were unable to reverse their dominance on the scoreboard, as they suffer from the lack of intensity they experienced throughout the season in which they only scored six points, occupying 16th place in the overall standings. Table above only Juarez and Puebla.

The scoreboard opened until the 54th minute, when Federico Viñas collected a long pass from Elias Hernandez by placing his body on the defender he was marking. Uruguay took control The ball is inside the area At the same time he turned around to be displayed in front of Competitive target. with Powerful cross shot He ordered the ball to be removed.

This is the fourth match in which the Uruguayan has scored. He did it in the fourth day He scored a brace in the win SaintsAnother goal in the fourth round, in a 2-2 draw against… Mazatlan And another in victory over atlas In the history of seven.

The hour was about to end when Thanks to VAR, the central referee called a penalty kick For the benefit of those at the border. Christian Rivera He was responsible for validating the maximum penalty to put up the final numbers at Caliente Stadium in the 100th minute, because it took several minutes to review the play.

