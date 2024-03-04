What happened to the group stage, who was eliminated, and the additional playoff match?

2024-03-04



The Champions League will have a new format, as officially announced by UEFA on Monday. It will be valid as of the 24/25 season, i.e. the next season.

The group stage will no longer have 32 teams and eight sectors, now there will be a run-off, but to explain it better, we leave you here a step-by-step of how everything will happen.

What is the new format of the Champions League?

*Goodbye groups: The qualifiers will not be 32 teams, but now 36, and the group stage will not be held, but rather a kind of league. *More competitors to face: Each team will no longer play 6 matches against 3 opponents. Now each team will play 8 matches against 8 different opponents (4 home and away). * New elimination phase: There will not be 16 teams that will qualify directly to the round of 16, now there will be 24 teams that will qualify to the next round. Seeds 1 to 8 will advance directly to the round of 16, and seeds 9 to 24 will compete in the repechage stage.

