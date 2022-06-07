What does Honduras need to qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup after losing to Curaçao at the Olympics?

2022-06-06

The Honduras national team complicated its direct classification into Gold Cup 2023 after, after Fallout defeated 1-2 against Curaçao At the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula on the second date of the League of Nations.

H had to win on Monday to actually be ranked the top national team regional championship in CONCACAF.

Now those led Diego Vazquez They need Beat Canada on Monday, June 13 Always in the Olympic field for first or second place qualification options, but they’ll have to wait until the Caribbean either loses their duels with Canada or defeats North America.

Honduras is currently in second place with 3 points, and Canada is in last place because it has not yet started its participation in this tournament. Group C will give two direct places to Gold Cup 2023.

Relegation to the second division

If Honduras came last In group C of league A, bicolor will come down to Nations League League B and Here you will struggle to share gold cup With the teams that finished second in their groups and the four teams that finished first in League C.

Altogether in this The preliminary round will be attended by 12 teams The search for the last four places that will remain available, since the 2023 edition will participate in the Gold Cup with a total of 16 teams, 8 of those tickets will be achieved by the first two of each group in League A and the four of the b league