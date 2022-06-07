Australia vs UAE: A unique opportunity to return to the World Cup

The group d world Cup Qatar 2022 wait to her last memberwhich – which will come out From Appendix between AFC football and CONMEBOLrepresented by the Peruvian national team.

But before the team led by Ricardo Gareca entered the scene, Australia and the United Arab Emirates They will look for place In the game From Reclassificationwhen they face each other this Tuesday, June 7, at Al Rayyan Stadium, the stadium where one of the last invited for the next World Cup will come out.

The Australians had become frequent attendance In this contest, the searching for that it Fifth class via Straight And the sixth in its entire history. After qualifying for Germany 1974 for the first time and a 28-year absence, Australia have not missed the World Cup since Germany 2006.

It was exactly in that edition that he had best interventionUniverse Removal in Italy round of 16Who was crowned champion at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Arab EmiratesAustralia’s opponent is looking to advance into the match against Peru to try to come back to one world CupAnd the after 32 years. The first s the last It was the occasion that stepped into this competition Italy 1990.

On that occasion they stayed in Group D with Germany, Yugoslavia and Colombia. Arabic painting He couldn’t win even one of the three games He withdrew from the championship in last place in the sector with three defeats, compared to 11 goals and only two. After meeting both choices, The winner will face each other against the Peruvian national team next one he isjoin June 13 At Al Rayyan Stadium, the stadium where one of the last two tickets for Qatar 2022 will be closed.

UAE ???? Victoria

???? ️ Tuesday 7 June

⏱️ 10:00 AM (UAE time)

???? ️ Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium (Doha)

What countries are waiting for the winner?

Countries that have already been absorbed into group d be DenmarkAnd the Tunisia world champion, France. The top two in the sector will face the winners of Group C in the Round of 16, which includes Mexico, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

will be the November 22One day after openingn, when you start this Collectionalso With the match between Denmark and Tunisia, and later the match of the French team and the winner of the Repechage between Asia and South America.