Costa Rica will play the match of their lives against New Zealand in the play-off to Qatar 2022

Next Tuesday, Costa Rica and New Zealand will play the play-off match for Qatar 2022, in Doha. The winner will keep the last card on the line for the World Cup, where they will be ranked in Group E, along with Germany, Spain and Japan.

On Monday, hundreds of Costa Rican fans, bearing national flags and national team jerseys, took to the streets to watch the bus pass with the players and technical team on its way to the airport, in an atmosphere of ecstasy.

“The group is completely united, we have made a selection where everyone knows their role well, and this is always very important.

However, he underestimated the stellar role he played during CONCACAF’s octagonal past, as those led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez managed to reach the playoffs after a stunning comeback during the second stage of the World Cup.

“I was able to help my team (but) I didn’t score a single goal in the game and without goals you won’t win matches, so we are all important here,” he said.