Costa Rica will play the match of their lives against New Zealand in the play-off to Qatar 2022

2022-06-07
Next Tuesday, Costa Rica and New Zealand will play the play-off match for Qatar 2022, in Doha. The winner will keep the last card on the line for the World Cup, where they will be ranked in Group E, along with Germany, Spain and Japan.
On Monday, hundreds of Costa Rican fans, bearing national flags and national team jerseys, took to the streets to watch the bus pass with the players and technical team on its way to the airport, in an atmosphere of ecstasy.
the end of the world? The mysterious black hole that appeared in the grass during Austria and Denmark
“The group is completely united, we have made a selection where everyone knows their role well, and this is always very important.
However, he underestimated the stellar role he played during CONCACAF’s octagonal past, as those led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez managed to reach the playoffs after a stunning comeback during the second stage of the World Cup.
“I was able to help my team (but) I didn’t score a single goal in the game and without goals you won’t win matches, so we are all important here,” he said.
“It would be unfair to say that the team is just a player,” added the three-time Champions League champion with Real Madrid.
Costa Rica, which has competed in five World Cups, aims to qualify for the World Cup finals for the third time in a row. His best participation was in Brazil 2014, in which the Ticos team surprisingly reached the quarter-finals, among other things, due to Navas’ good performance.
“If Ecuador goes to Qatar, the 2022 World Cup will be stained”
The Costa Rican goalkeeper also stated that he is “calm” with his future at PSG, who still has two years left on his contract, despite the fact that he is fighting a tough battle for possession with Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.
He noted, “I’m not nervous, I’m not worried, we’ll see what’s coming and where we’ll take or where we’ll be, if we’re going to be in Paris or anywhere else.”
The duel between Costa Rica and New Zealand, the final of the European qualifiers to be held at the World Cup in Qatar, will be on Tuesday 14 June at 8:00 pm.
Costa Rica – New Zealand plays at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium (Doha).
The final match from the European final for the World Cup in Qatar between Costa Rica and New Zealand can be watched through Teletica and TVC and you can also follow it on ten.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Australia vs UAE: A unique opportunity to return to the World Cup
What does Honduras need to qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup after losing to Curaçao at the Olympics?
The surprise that Ricardo Cadena has been preparing since the start of the season with Chivas at Apertura 2022