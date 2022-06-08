Final: Babylon and a draw against Granada

La Selecta faces its second match in the CONCACAF Nations League against Granada, with some maneuvers, especially in the goal with the arrival of Thomas Romero.

La Selecta faces Granada in the second match of the CONCACAF Nations League. In the “round” of the series against the Caribbean, El Salvador shows several rounds in its starting lineup, the most important of which is the debut of Thomas Romero in the El Salvador jersey.

Going prices to see Selecta against the United States

The record at the moment is quite suitable for Selecta, because after two disputed matches, the team achieved two victories against Granada. The first of them was on March 25, 2021 under the supervision of Carlos de los Cobos, and there Selecta won 2-0 with two goals from Gerson Main and David Rojamas. The second is on Saturday.

View the match facts:

full time. El Salvador missed the chance to qualify for the Gold Cup and secure its place in the First Division in a bleak match against Granada.

90′: They added three minutes to the second half.

88′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from El Salvador! Christian Gil Hurtado managed to put the ball in the net after Roberto Molina’s shot in the small area.

86′: close! Jacob Berkeley hit him in the area and Thomas Romero captured it.

84′: Alexander Larrain tried to take a free kick that passed into the hands of the Caribbean goalkeeper.

84′: Yellow card for Cedrill Luis from Granada for a foul on a Selecta player.

82 ‘: Changes in Selecta: Enter: Christian Gil Hurtado and Eric Capalceta make their Selecta debut. Exit: Brian Landaverde and Nelson Bonilla.

78′: Kwesi Paul commits a foul and receives a yellow card in Granada.

74′: Once again Granada approached the Selecta area, Jacob Berkeley slipped between the defenders, but his shot was fruitless.

71′: Changes in Granada: Enter: Leon Braveboy, Alexander Mcqueen and Saydrel Lewis. Exit: Rommel Frank, Benjamin Etienne, and Cozyme Theodore.

68′: El Salvador is able to overcome three-quarters of Granada from the stadium, the local team is more organized and solidarity in the field of play.

63′: Yellow card to Darwin Serene (El Salvador) for a foul in the midfield.

60′: Change in Granada: Enter: Charlton Belmar. Exit: Jamal Ray Charles, top scorer.

58′: Change in Granada: Enter: Kwesi Paul. Directed by: Arthur Patterson

57 ‘: Changes in Selecta: Enter: Darwin Siren and Roberto Molina. Directed by: Denis Pineda and Joaquin Rivas

54′: A goal by Granada. Ronald Rodriguez slowly became clear again, never making it to the shot of Jamal Ray Charles, who shot Thomas Romero in the 55th minute.

fifty’: Ashley Charles (Granada) received a yellow card for a foul on Alexandre Larrain.

49′: Romare Franck, one of Granada’s most offensive players, attempted a free kick but the ball went over the goal.

46′: Romare Frank went close to goal again, and ended up running, but goalkeeper Thomas Romero’s save was good and prevented the ball from overtaking him.

four five’: The second half has begun! La Selecta made a change to Rudy Clavel’s yellow card.

Change in the first half in Selecta: Enter: Lizandro Claros Exit: Rudy Clavel

45 + 2 minutes: Half time: La Celica, thanks to a penalty kick by Alexandre Larrain, present on the scoreboard, in a match in which Granada dominated the team, but the lack of effectiveness from the Caribbean above attacked them, with a role more dignified than that which appeared in El. Salvador last Saturday.

four five’: Two minutes are added to the extra time.

43 ‘: Nelson Bonilla is tackled on one side of the field, after he threw himself on the grass. Nothing serious.

42′: Joaquin Rivas, in the exchange of position with Calvilo, began to test the goal, his first shot was in the hands of the goalkeeper.

40 minutes: Close again! Denis Pineda was encouraged to enter the area from the left, but Nelson Bonilla left his heart behind, who was unable to finish the match effectively and the second time, Calvillo sent it into the hands of the goalkeeper.

38′: close! Alexander Larin threw a pass to Eric Calvilo, who shot it from outside the area, but the ball came close to the Caribbean goal.

35′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from El Salvador! Alexandre “Cacho” Laren scores from a penalty kick with a good shot at the right post of the South American goalkeeper in the 35th minute.

3. 4′: Penalty kick over El Salvador, Kayden Harack brought down Nelson Bonilla in the area.

29′: Granada goal. Jacob Berkeley opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a loose shot in the area after a new defensive error led by Ronald Rodriguez. The ball veered slightly and entered.

27′: Denis Pineda opens the ball to Eric Calvillo, who opens an earlier and inaccurate pass that Joaquin Rivas barely headed, and the ball goes to one side of the Caribbean goal.

24′: Granada tried again, but this time center back Roberto Dominguez arrived with strength and power to sweep before Granada arrived. The next corner passed safely.

23 minutes: Close to Granada! Romare Frank hit a long filter shot, beating Ronald Rodriguez, who appeared again slowly, but his shot went to the side of the goal.

twenty: With both teams playing with two men in the middle of the field, the work in attack has diminished, especially in El Salvador, which, due to the lack of the ball, finds it difficult to find locals under high pressure.

17′: El Salvador is trying to take the initiative in attack, but the midfield and defense of the Caribbean team are doing their job and affecting the work of El Salvador.

fifteen’: Yellow card for Rudy Clavel of El Salvador for a foul at Granada Stadium.

12′: El Salvador tries to get to the flanks, making Joaquin Rivas and Eric Calvilo play, but they don’t finish communicating with Denis Pineda and Nelson Bonilla at the front of the attack.

10′: Both teams are trying to get to the sides, although Granada does so with little intent in the first minutes, but the Salvadoran defense is attentive and does not take any surprises.

4′: Joaquin Rivas tried to position himself, but the ball hit the Granada defender until goalkeeper Jason Belfon arrived to prevent the ball from entering his team’s goal.

two’: Granada’s first shot on goal. Ashley Charles’ free kick shot and made Romero extend to reject the ball and send the ball to a corner passed without much danger.

The match has begun! At the Kirani James Stadium and Puerto Rico referee Jose Torres, the Salvadoran team plays to stay in the League of Nations first division and achieve a pass to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

El Salvador introduces four changes regarding the first game in the series. Mario Gonzalez, Brian Tamakas, Jairo Henriquez and Enrico Duenas do not play. Tomás Romero, Rudy Clavel, Eric Calvillo and Joaquín Rivas entered as starters.

Granada also witnessed changes from the eleventh last Saturday. Goalkeeper Rice Charles Cook, Alexander McQueen, top scorer on Salvadoran soil, as well as Charlton Bellemare, do not play from the start, and Jason Belfon, Romare Frank and Cozyme Theodore entered their places.

The national anthem has already been sung for both teams.

eleventh Grenada

Jason Bellun

Arthur Patterson

Kaiden Harack

Tyrone Sterling

Roman Frank

Shavon John Brown

Ashley Charles

Theodore’s Cozymes

Jacob Berkeley Ajibong

Benjamin Etienne

The beauty of Ray Charles

El Salvador

Thomas Romero

Rudy Clavel

Roberto Dominguez

Ronald Rodriguez

Alexander Larin

Nargis Oriana

Brian Landaverde

Joaquin Rivas

Denis Pineda

Eric Calvillo

Nelson Bonilla

back to home