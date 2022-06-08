June 9, 2022

Larry Nassar: Simone Biles and Dozens of Other Gymnasts Sue $1 Billion Against the FBI over Olympic Team Sexual Assault Case

Cassandra Curtis June 9, 2022
From left to right, gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols.

A group of former Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist Simone Biles, are suing the FBI for $1 billion over the agency’s mistakes in arresting sports doctor Larry Nassar, despite multiple complaints and testimony against him.

Nassar was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting gymnasts, many of them when they were minors.

An internal report published in July last year found numerous errors, delays, and cover-ups by FBI agents investigating the allegations, allowing Nassar’s abuse to continue for nearly a year after the case against him was opened.

“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” he said. Maggie Nicholsthe Oklahoma national champion gymnast who has been one of the most active voices on the cause.

