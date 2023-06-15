What channel is Costa Rica broadcasting on? Guatemala today from Los Angeles? | international football

Costa Rica – Guatemala Live, online and live before CONCACAF Gold Cup, the tournament to be held in the United States and Canada. The game will take place today, June 15th at 7:10 PM PT at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, Los Angeles, California. Here we share TV channel guide and live streaming of the official broadcast of the event.

Costa Rica had a disappointing participation in the CONCACAF Nations League (It was in second place in Group B with 6 points) but managed to qualify for the Gold Cup, and on the other hand Guatemala secured its ticket to compete with a good performance in the League of Nations.

The “ticos” have had mixed performances in their recent matches, while Guatemala has shown inconsistency. Although “Los Chapines” can be challenging, Costa Rica have a solid defense that can make it difficult for them to score goals.

What time will Costa Rica-Guatemala be live on Thursday 15th June?

Match between teams Costa Rica and Guatemala follow from 7:10 p.m. (Pacific Time) It can only be seen by broadcasting via the bet365 Sports Betting platform.

What time to see Costa Rica – Guatemala? hours by country

Next, we leave you the timetable by country to follow Costa Rica – Guatemala from anywhere in the world.

nation Schedule Mexico 8:30 p.m. Costa Rica 8:30 p.m. Guatemala 8:30 p.m. Peru 9:30 pm. Ecuador 9:30 pm. Colombia 9:30 pm. Bolivian 10:30 pm. Paraguay 10:30 pm. Venezuela 10:30 pm. Argentina 11:30 pm. Uruguay 11:30 pm. Chili pepper 11:30 pm.

Possible lineups for the Costa Rica-Guatemala match

Costa Rica: Navas. Martinez, Calvo, Watson, Vargas, Zúñiga; Suarez, Tejeda, Borges, Alcocer; Campbell.

Guatemala: Hagen. Morales, Pinto, Samayawa, Herrera; López, Castellanos, Saravia, Mejia; Galindo, Robin.

How does Costa Rica reach the international friendly match against Guatemala?

Costa Rica is proud to have its captain Keylor Navas, who is set to play his 111th cap. The experienced goalkeeper played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s success in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season. In addition, leading players such as Joel Campbell and Celso Borges, who have more than a hundred caps for the Costa Rica national team, are expected to start the match in California.

How does Guatemala reach the international friendly match against Costa Rica?

Guatemala has players from Major League Soccer. Rubio Rubén, Real Salt Lake forward, and Aaron Herrera, CF Montreal defender, will be among the headliners. Coach Luis Fernando Tena will probably opt for a 4-4-2 tactical plan, with Alejandro Galindo accompanying Rubio in attack, and Nicolas Hagen in goal. Meanwhile, Josimar Alcocer, Warren Madrigal and Diego Campos, who are yet to make their debuts for the Guatemalan national team, are hoping to get their chance on the pitch.

Costa Rica vs Guatemala: How have the recent matches been?

Guatemala 1-0 Costa Rica (March 2019)

Guatemala 1-0 Costa Rica (June 2012)

Costa Rica 3-2 Guatemala (May 2012)

When will the 2023 Gold Cup take place?

The 17th edition of the Gold Cup will be held from June 24 to July 16, 2023 to crown the best team in the region. A total of 15 stadiums in 14 cities in the United States and Canada will host the matches of the preliminary round and group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup, where the most important CONCACAF teams will face each other.

It will be from June 24 when the group stage begins, until July 4, with the 16 teams divided into four groups. The top two winners from each group will advance to the direct elimination stage, a stage consisting of the quarter-finals (July 8 and 9), the semi-finals (July 12) and the final at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 16.

Guatemala Gold Cup 2023 schedule

Tuesday, June 27: Guatemala vs Cuba – DRV PNK Stadium.

Saturday 1 July: Guatemala vs Canada – Shell Energy Stadium.

Tuesday, July 4: Seventh winner of the Guatemala match – Red Bull Arena.

Costa Rica Gold Cup 2023 schedule