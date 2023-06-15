Everyone was surprised and revealed the amount

2023-06-15
Pep Guardiola He always proves he has good gestures no matter what he wins. By nature he is already a winner and he showed it once again by winning the treble with Manchester city.
The historic achievement, which is within the reach of a few, prompted citizens to touch the sky with their hands after obtaining it leadingAnd Champions And FA cup.
Now it is daily Mail reveals it Pep Guardiola It was a huge gesture in the form of a gift to the workers Manchester citywhich surprised many in the club.
The Spanish coach gave money to the workers, from the security personnel and receptionists to his technical staff.
The exact amount is kept secret, but some of the club’s top stars earn bonuses of up to 750 thousand pounds sterling are included in their contracts and it is likely that Guardiola will be close to that number.”
he daily Mail He describes: “He is a very popular figure with the staff, and his recent act of generosity will greatly increase the value of the rewards already handed out behind the scenes.”
Pep GuardiolaAfter obtaining the file Champions He was very happy and the truth is the competition has fought him since 2011, but he finally got it and put Manchester City in the history books.
“The Champions League is a very tough competition to win, we all know that, and that’s something that happens once in a while in your life, so to win it again and at this club that has welcomed me so well is very good.”
He added, “To win the Champions League, you have to have that point of luck or the question that was written about it. It is increasingly clear to me that this is written in these competitions.”
