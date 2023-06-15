Everyone was surprised and revealed the amount

2023-06-15

Pep Guardiola He always proves he has good gestures no matter what he wins. By nature he is already a winner and he showed it once again by winning the treble with Manchester city .

The historic achievement, which is within the reach of a few, prompted citizens to touch the sky with their hands after obtaining it leadingAnd Champions And FA cup.

Now it is daily Mail reveals it Pep Guardiola It was a huge gesture in the form of a gift to the workers Manchester citywhich surprised many in the club.

The Spanish coach gave money to the workers, from the security personnel and receptionists to his technical staff.

The exact amount is kept secret, but some of the club’s top stars earn bonuses of up to 750 thousand pounds sterling are included in their contracts and it is likely that Guardiola will be close to that number.”