Video: Unforgivable! This was a pitched battle in Mexico vs. United State

The Mexican was in front with a controlled ball and the attacker stole it from him in a good way, but the Rayados defender fired it brilliantly and unleashed the anger of the team players. USMNT.

Gio Rina, Weston McKinney, Chris Richards and Tim Weah They went with everything on it Puppy Who was immediately red carded and then the whole fight started on the field.

This is where all the players from both teams entered, between scrambles, insults and others, trying to avoid something bigger, but Weston McKennie and Jorge Sánchez had their own showdown.

excitement? McKinney accepts the shield in front of the Mexican fans

The Mexican from Ajax walked up to the Leeds United midfielder and tore his shirt, which he went to change minutes later, but not before provoking the crowd, which also caused him to be sent off.

GERARDO ARTEAGA AND SERGIÑO DEST, AND OTHERS KILLED FOR BRONCA

Towards the end of the game on the left wing, Gerardo Arteaga and Serginho Dest clashed with attacks from both players that set off another fight at the Allegiante Stadium.

The referee decided that the two were sent off for violent behavior on the field, while Jorge Sanchez again went looking for a fight with the United States players, in a clear sign of frustration on the part of the Mexican element.

The match ended 12 minutes before compensation due to the fact that the Mexican fans began to let out the famous homophobic cry, a fact that caused the match to be temporarily suspended 90 minutes earlier. See also Mexico vs Iceland. El Tri del Tata Martino goes with alternate 11