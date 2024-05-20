May 23, 2024

With Queen Maribelli Rivera’s device in the LCDLF final | the television

Lane Skeldon May 20, 2024 2 min read

Carlos Alberto, the queen’s designer, who was responsible for the dress with which Maribelly Rivera entered La Casa de los Famosos last January, will also wear the Huracan Boricua in the final of the Telemundo reality show.

The businesswoman will wear two exclusive designs by Carlos Alberto at today’s ceremony and at the final tomorrow.

One of them is aqua halter style and silky mesh fabric. Features a clear V-neckline and is embellished with beaded embroidery and Swarovski crystals. The artist explained: “In addition, to highlight her toned legs, it has two slits in the dress, which gives it an enveloping and sensual movement.”

The other design is also a “halter” in “off white” mesh.

“It features a deep V-neckline, perfect for highlighting the beauty of our Maripily. The front is delicately embroidered with beads, silver beads and boreal dimensional Swarovski crystals, giving it a touch of shine, grace and unique elegance. Additionally, the shoulder pads are embroidered with crystals Boreal and has four silk organza fabrics.

Design was provided by Carlos Alberto

Throughout his more than 100 days of voluntary confinement, Rivera also used models from Liza Burrata, Luis Antonio, Valdi, Lisette Miro, Marcos Carazana, Lucky Love Boutique, Oh La La Boutique, Sport Trends, and Evy Fit. While I also used Beamina wallets and rings from the Bernardo Medina collection.

The LCDLF final will be held on Monday. In this edition, the first three places will be awarded $200,000, $100,000, and $50,000, respectively.

You can vote for your favorite below. connection During parties.

