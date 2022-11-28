November 28, 2022

What are the keys to achieving well-being at work?

Zera Pearson November 28, 2022
Dr. Daniel Lopez-Rosetti offers a reflection on why we should enjoy the time we work.

What is the relationship between happiness f work? Some may say that happiness does not exist. this is not true. What happens is that in medicine we call it Perceived subjective well-being. This is the situation in which one enjoys the peace, serenity, and tranquility that feels good.

In the first place, one does not feel happy on its own and we have to do things, make an effort to be happy. On the one hand, there are the specific characteristics of each a jobThis is a topic related to occupational medicine and how healthy work environments are created.

But in this case, I’m talking to you, as a person, as an individual, what am I trying to do to be happy at work? This is what we do with our patients when we treat them for stress therapy.

To feel satisfied at work and achieve well-being, personal effort is required (Getty)
To feel satisfied at work and achieve well-being, personal effort is required (Getty)

If I give up my happiness in my job, I almost give up the whole happiness of life. For example, if a person is 60 years old, he has spent a third of his life, about 20 years, sleeping. Another 40 years he spent awake, and of those four decades, at least three, about 30 years, he lived working or studying.

The search for well-being in the work environment consists of having good relationships with colleagues at work, doing what I like or trying to enjoy what I have to do.

If you give up luxury at work, you give up the integral luxury of life (Getty Images)
If you give up luxury at work, you give up the integral luxury of life (Getty Images)

The brain is a social organ, and humans need each other, which is why it is important to get along with others, because at their core, humans are social beings.

So, you have to make an effort, and this is individual, to feel comfortable at work, to share with others, to have fun, and to do tasks that spend your time in a good way.

We’ve already talked about the phrase “it is the way it is”, to you, to me, to all of us, things happen that we don’t like, problems that we have to solve and unpleasant situations, but they touch us in the same way throughout life. They touch us like cards in turn. You have the cards, and as with the cards, that hand is what you’re dealt.

You are not spontaneously happy and we have to do things, make an effort to be happy (Getty)
You are not spontaneously happy and we have to do things, make an effort to be happy (Getty)

The issue is how do I deal with these messages, and how do I manage my reality. To cope with bad conditions and not overcome anguish and suffering, it is good to have philosophical resources and mental processes that help us measure and evaluate reality from another perspective.

Because if you give up luxury at work, you give up luxury all your life (remember the calculations we made for the number of years you spend working or studying).

So I recommend that you find happiness in work one way or another. And let’s remember that you are not spontaneously happy, and we need to do something to make this happen.

* Dr. Daniel López-Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) Faculty of Medicine. Head of Stress at the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). He is the author of such books as: “Emotion and Feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Balance. How We Think, How We Feel, How We Decide. A User’s Guide.” (Planet Edition, 2019), among others.

