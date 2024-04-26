The College of Humanities, Social and Educational Sciences celebrates the graduation of 397 male and female students

The total number of students is 397 students College of Humanities, Social and Educational Sciences On Thursday, April 25, they participated in the graduation ceremony for the degrees offered by this center, which was held in the pavilion of the University of Navarra. The graduates were accompanied by their families and friends, and the total number of attendees at the event reached approximately 3,000 people. They served as godmothers for various promotions Arancha jaratia el zaporroDirector of the Atena Foundation, and Ainhoa ​​Suiscon GomezUser of the organization mentioned above.

The ceremony was chaired by the Vice Chancellor for Projection, Culture and Publishing of UPNA, Begonia Perez Iransus; Written by the Dean of the College of Humanities, Social and Educational Sciences, ANess Jabari Gambart, And to the aforementioned godmothers. The ceremony was also attended by faculty members from various academic degrees who were celebrating their graduation.

The event began with the words of A María Avila Cueva and Unai Villalobos Hernaz Representing the students, after which a speech was given by the godmothers Arancha Garatea and Ainhoa ​​Suiskun. Later, the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Social and Educational Sciences, Ines Jabari Gambari, intervened. After that, certificates were handed over to the participants and the event concluded with the intervention of Vice President Begonia Pérez and the traditional university anthem, Gaudiamus imagines.

Promotions that graduate

Students from the following degrees participated in the graduation ceremony: Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education (Spanish), International Teacher's Degree Program in Early Childhood Education, Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education (Basque), Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education Early Childhood Education (Basque), Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education (Basque), Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education (Basque), Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education (Basque), Teacher's Degree in Early Childhood Education Early Childhood (Basque), Primary Education (Spanish), International Teacher's Degree Program in Primary Education, Teacher's Degree in Primary Education (Basque), Degree in Social Work, Degree in Applied Sociology and Degree in History and Heritage.