June 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rheumatologists highlight the importance of bone metabolism management in a patient's quality of life

Rheumatologists highlight the importance of bone metabolism management in a patient’s quality of life

Zera Pearson June 18, 2022 2 min read

Specialists concluded that the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases should implement a holistic approach.

In rheumatic diseases it is necessary to manage bone metabolism. Photo: shutterstock.

In recent years, patients have survived rheumatism Too high and the loss of bone density can have serious repercussions on your quality of life. life.

Dr. Susanna GerechterAnd the specialized in Rheumatology Hospital Complex Robert Juan BravoIt has been mentioned that in rheumatic diseases it is necessary to management bone metabolism.

“It is necessary to act holistic approach From patientstates, the Dr. GerrichterInsisting that it must be implemented from the moment of diagnosis and treatment, this was emphasized in a collaboration conference with Grünenthal to analyze the latest developments and improve patients’ quality of life.

Recent studies have shown that inflammation and its mediators are implicated in the development of osteoporosis and how it inhibits or inhibits osteoporosis Attenuation of the inflammatory process It can provide effective alternatives for managing this disease.

According to the event coordinator.Reumeet It has incorporated a new approach by linking for the first time Inflammatory disease involvement In Other Bone Metabolic Diseases”, in this way, Gerechter defended that the event meant “opening new horizons in the discipline, specifically targeting junior professionals” and highlighted the importance of bringing together different rheumatology specialists to share knowledge.

The Director of Medical Affairs at Grünenthal . also participated in the event IberiaAnd the Anna Esquiviaswho highlighted the importance of improving Rheumatology management. “As pain specialists, we at Grünenthal believe it is critical to know the current reality of these diseases and how their approach helps improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from them,” he identified.

See also  Unsecured Clinic Opens in Southwest Houston | Video | NIVISION 45 HOUSTON KXLN

Consulting resource over here.

More Stories

3 min read

Women in Physics: Learn about some of the most | Trivia Maloka – Science – Life

June 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Granada Science Park opens a forum for discussion on the ethical implications of neurotechnology

June 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Chosen Dalia Holland Chavez, of Cetys, as a science mentor

June 17, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Natasha Natasha: From driving a $128,000 Mercedes-Benz to this…

June 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The new wave of canceled flights in the United States is destroying long weekends for some passengers

June 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Rheumatologists highlight the importance of bone metabolism management in a patient’s quality of life

June 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stephen Curry is among the best teams in the NBA Finals with the Warriors

June 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis