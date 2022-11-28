This is how the Grand Final of Unicanto 2022 – El Sol de San Luis took place

We lived a night full of emotions and surprises at the Unicanto 2022 Grand Final, as the twelve finalists of the traditional university singing competition met at the Bicentennial University Cultural Center.

Live music, dancers and stage reminiscent of the Big Band era of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s were all part of the show enjoyed by the crowd always excited and full of energy to support your favorites and favourites.

In the talent category of the training were: Helios Alejandro González (Habitat College), Fernando Segura (College of Communication), Jorge Trujillo Azua (Economics), Ana Luisa Cruz (Social Sciences and Humanities), Arlette Jocelyn Ruiz (Economics) and Mariana de Jesús Lopez (Salinas Campus).

For their part, in the unified talent category, they faced: Álvaro Velazquez (Communication Sciences), Arturo Antonio Ortiz (Faculty of Law), Mariana Morales (Social and Human Sciences), Jacqueline López Tello (Radio and Television Directorate), Joshua Patuel Campos (Chemical Sciences) and Antonio Ivan Torres (Habitat College).

At the end of the night, after listening to the amazing interpretations of such songs as: “Fly me to the moon”, “Everything collapsed”, “She cast a spell on you”, “Quizá, quizá”, “New York, New York” among others , in her jazz adaptation, it is time to meet the first places in both categories.

Lic. Cynthia Valle Meade, Secretary of the Culture Publishing Trust, is responsible for awarding the first three place winners in both categories, as well as handing out the Audience Award. In the Talent in Training category, the jury awarded third place to Jorge Trujillo Azúa from the Faculty of Economics, second place went to Fernando Segura Bernal from the Faculty of Communication Sciences and first place to Ana Luisa Cruz Milán from the Faculty of Social Sciences. Science and Humanities who gave a great interpretation of the “Frenzy” theme.

For his part, in the Unified Talents category, the third place was awarded to Joshua Patuel Campos Nunez from the Faculty of Chemical Sciences, the second place went to Antonio Ivan Torres Castro from the Habitat College, while the first place went to Mariana Morales Perez from the College of Social Sciences and Humanities who conquered the public and the body Jury with the wonderful interpretation “I cast a spell on you.” Finally, Arlett Josselyn Ruiz Araiza, from the School of Economics, was honored with the Audience Award.

This was the closing of Unicanto 2022 in its 26th edition which was one of the main objectives to promote comprehensive training of art and culture among the university community.