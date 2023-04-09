Learn about the fascinating Egyptian culture and ancient cultures with this amazing course – Enseñame de Ciencia

If you are passionate about Egyptian history and culture and looking forward to learning more, you are in the right place. On this occasion, we will tell you about this interesting ancient culture, which continues to cause admiration and admiration throughout human history.

he turn It aims to bring students closer to the cultural and mythological environment of Egyptian civilization. According to the instructors, the students are scheduled to get close to the temples of the ancient pharaohs, their funerary complexes, their cities, their hieroglyphic writings, their religion and many other aspects of this great civilization.

Thanks to this data, students will get an overview of Egyptian history and culture, thanks to the high-level teaching approach and academic materials to introduce them to the discipline of Egyptology in great depth. In this way, trainees will be able to continue studying and deepen their knowledge independently.

about the course

This course has a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 and a total of 1371 reviews, thus it is considered one of the best courses on the Coursera platform.

Also this turn It is characterized by being 100% online, for a beginner level (no previous knowledge is required), you can finish it in just 36 hours and has flexible hours (you can adapt and combine it with your personal activities), training in Spanish.

Session agenda

The course is divided into 10 modules to learn your best, which we show you in general terms.

Module 1: Welcome and introduction

Unit 2: Origins

Unit 3: The Pyramids

Unit 4: Sinuhé

Unit 5: The Hyksos

Unit 6: Amon

Unit 7: Amarna

Unit 8: Ramses

Unit 9: Rashid

Unit 10: Final Exam

Access to the Egyptology course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in this link.

About the Autonomous University of Barcelona

the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) It is a public university located in Bellaterra, a city on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​Spain. It was founded in 1968 and is considered one of the best universities in Spain and Europe.

the uab It has a wide academic offer, which includes more than 80 undergraduate and more than 150 postgraduate programs in various fields of knowledge, such as social sciences, health sciences, humanities, exact and natural sciences, among others. The university is also known for its high-quality research, and has many research centers in different fields.

Fun facts about Egyptian culture

To contribute your curiosity about this important and interesting culture In this article, we will share a series of interesting facts about the Egyptian civilization.

Religion was an essential part of Egyptian culture. The ancient Egyptians believed in a large number of gods and goddesses, and dedicated themselves to building temples and holding ceremonies in their honor. In addition, they believed in an afterlife and performed elaborate funeral rites to ensure that their dead would reach the afterlife.

The Egyptians developed a complex hieroglyphic script that has been in use for over 3,000 years. The writing included more than 700 symbols, some of which represented objects or animals, while others represented abstract ideas.

Fashion was also important to the ancient Egyptians. Clothing was made of fine fabrics such as linen, and both men and women wore makeup to enhance facial features. The Egyptians also wore wigs and hair horns, and shaved the entire body, including the head and eyebrows.

The construction of the Great Pyramids in Egypt is one of the greatest architectural achievements of antiquity. The pyramids were built more than 4,000 years ago and are still the subject of study and admiration today. The ancient Egyptians also built temples, palaces, and monuments to honor their gods and pharaohs.

The Egyptians were also known for their progress in medicine. They performed surgeries, treated diseases and injuries, and knew the use of medicinal herbs and ointments.