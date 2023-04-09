April 9, 2023

New Secretariat for FEU at the University of Medical Sciences in Holguín

The new Secretariat of the University Students’ Union (FEU) of Holguín University of Medical Sciences has recently been elected. Nine campus members form the vanguard organization in the Postgraduate House, after the completion of this major organic and political process of the student body.

According to Lionel Perez Freeman, who served as the chair of the electoral commission in the center, out of a total of 5,725 students who had to vote, 5,363 went to the polls, which is 93.68 percent. These figures show the quality of the electoral process, as the percentage required for this type of election to be valid must reach at least 85 percent.

The FEU Secretariat is elected from UCMHo in elections at the university level. Poster: Courtesy of FEU
This is how the secretariat was formed

The ballot included 11 candidates, and of the total proposals, nine had to be voted on. The elected secretariat was thus composed as follows: in the position of President, José Ángel Campos Arcas; Vice President, Jorge Pichardo; Ideology, Jennifer Blasquez Rodriguez; organizer Camila Miranda Carracido; Liaison Secretary, Alexandro Mendez; Secretary for Teaching and Research, Fran Miguel Hernandez Velazquez; Minister of Culture and Leisure Melanie Pino Moreno; Minister of Sports Jennifer Noriega-Oberto and finally Secretary of Scholarships and Proposals Lianes Bermúdez Alba.

The electoral process began last Tuesday, April 4, until it was concluded on the sixth day. It included all students of the affiliated branches of this university. Transparency and quality characterized nomination selection and approval, as stipulated by the ABC Committee on FEU Rules and Regulations.

So from now on, this secretariat has the responsibility to represent medical science students in Holguín, as well as address their concerns, hence the importance of selecting the most capable to further strengthen the centennial organization.

