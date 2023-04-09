Var police provides training to young people

Pharr Police has chapters for the youth of your town.

The idea is to foster respect for the citizens, as well as teach them to be better leaders.

At the academy offered by the Var Police Department, they teach them subjects about physical fitness and mental health.

“We started the show with leadership training, talking about topics that help them be leaders not only in school, but also in sports or for a future in life when it comes to getting a job,” explained Administrator A. Ortiz.

Challenges young people can face in life is another topic. Here with examples help them to face some problems that may arise in the future or in daily life.

“We bring in young people from the city or surrounding communities to try to shape them into future leaders, as well as reduce the gap between officers and young people,” Ortiz said.

This is the second academy, and this year 26 children have registered for this weekly academy.

“We try to do it every six months, depending on if our schedule allows, but we try to do it more often,” Ortiz said.

The students who attended seemed very interested in the topics Officer Ortiz was presenting, and they also engaged after each presentation.

“The first week we learned the names of the officers and they toured the police department and also took us downstairs to the jail, and today we learned about mental health and other topics,” said Derek Garcia, a student.

This academy is not only for young people, adults are also invited to take part in similar activities, but above all they share information that helps or can be applied in their daily lives.

If you are interested in attending these academies or would like to enroll your children, be aware of the various social platforms of the Var Police Department. There where they post the days and times of the various activities.