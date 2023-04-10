April 10, 2023

Girls who dream of becoming astronauts will be able to participate in the NASA program

April 10, 2023

Learn about robotics, space science, and other sciences virtually for 12 weeks, then put your knowledge into practice—and learn new ones—at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, United States. This is the Ella es Astronauta show for girls in Costa Rica.

Registration is now open and can be taken through May 1, inclusive. To register for the application process, interested parties must fill out a form on the website www.she-is.org.

Not all minors are candidates for this operation. There are several requirements, including:

  • Be between 11 and 16 years old.
  • Not to be a first-degree relative of a public official or public servant elected by decree or by popular vote.
  • The family must be in extreme poverty, moderate poverty, or in a situation of demonstrable vulnerability.
  • Obtaining academic training in a public educational institution.
  • Demonstrate excellent academic performance.
  • You have the time available to meet all classes and activities.
  • Sign the commitment letter.
  • Not to participate in any of the virtual or face-to-face missions of the Ella Es Astronauta Program.
  • Have a responsible mentor provide staff accompaniment during program activities in its virtual phase.

Read more: NASA plants the dream of becoming astronauts in 16 girls and teens

second generation

Last December, a group of 16 girls and teens spent five days at NASA Space Center in Houston as part of the She’s an Astronaut program. Photography: archive (politeness)

This is the second appeal to girls in vulnerable circumstances developed by the She Is Foundation, the first being last year, and 16 girls between the ages of 9 and 15 participated in itFrom San Ramon, Ciudad Quesada, Buriscal, Naranjo, Sarapeque, Orimono, Grecia, Limón, Santa Cruz, Moravia, San Rafael de Heredia, Belén and San Jose.

During the virtual training they learned about science, as well as emotional well-being, innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), technology use and cyberbullying prevention.

After five days at NASA and his graduation, the program doesn’t end with a return to Costa Rica. Participants are expected to spread this seed in their communities to motivate other girls and teens to follow suit.

According to the foundation, this group will continue their educational program through the Alumni platform, where they can continue training in STEAM fields for their future university education.

